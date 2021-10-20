Body cameras in Co-op stores

Central England Co-op is rolling out body cameras to staff in 50 stores. This follows a trial of the kit by the retailer’s staff. This arm of the Co-op, which has 260 stores across 16 counties, ran the trial in two of its Birmingham stores. The aim; to deter threats and acts of violence towards staff and security guards.

Nicola Walton, Loss Prevention Advisor, said: “Our body camera trial was a great success. It allowed our colleagues to feel safer while serving their communities and played its part as another deterrent to prevent crimes before they take place. We are aware that any kind of crime can be frightening for store colleagues and this is why we are extended the rollout of the technology to over 50 stores across our trading estate.

“Over the past few years we have invested heavily in a range of measures to keep our colleagues and customers safe ranging from centrally monitored CCTV systems that can be activated at the touch of a button to increased numbers of security guards – today’s news is just another way we can continue to invest in keeping people safe at work and whole they shop.

“This will provide us with another tool in our efforts to have a zero tolerance approach to any type of crime towards our colleagues and customers. We now ask shoppers to work with us to make sure that nobody has to face abuse in their place of work.”

The retailer says that over 10,000 incidents have been reported so far this year including 72 assaults, 879 cases of verbal abuse and threats, 272 anti-social behaviour reports and 159 direct incidents related to covid-19 social distancing and other pandemic rules and restrictions.

This means, compared to last year, the total number of incidents have gone up by 31.1pc, such as rises in verbal abuse and threats and anti-social behaviour. Incidents have included staff being hit in the face by shoplifters, verbal abuse, damage to stores, armed robberies and attempted thefts including with batons, used needles and knives.

In June, the Home Affairs Select Committee published a report after hearing from retail sector witnesses on violence and abuse of staff, that concluded ‘appalling abuse suffered by retail workers on a daily basis is completely unacceptable’.

About the Central England Co-op

It has expanded its centrally monitored CCTV to more stores, made further use of tracking devices in high risk products, rolled out specialist software and technology to cover lone workers, and new training. Its stores range across the East and West Midlands, and Yorkshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. Visit https://www.centralengland.coop/.

For more background see the campaign by the shop workers’ union Usdaw, Freedom From Fear, against violence, threats and abuse against workers.