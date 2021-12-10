Belgian DIY store video

Safti, a home improvement and DIY store in the East Flanders part of Belgium, has modernised its video surveillance. The upgrade paid for itself within the first year, the retailer reports. It previously relied on a legacy video system that was hampered by blind spots, poor image quality and not enough external cameras. Hence the modernisation, initiated by managing director Barbara Braekman, granddaughter of the company’s founder.

Braekman consulted with the systems integrator Vermeulen, which recommended using IDIS’s DirectIP range. Vermeulen achieved area coverage by installing 20 IDIS Super Fisheye cameras, placed internally and externally. The 12MP cameras offer image capture in all lighting thanks to IR and WDR (infra-red lighting; and wide dynamic range, to manage difference between extreme light and less light, such as sunlight through glass at an entrance). The cameras enable wide-area visual awareness with viewing options and six dewarping view modes, which ensure no loss of detail, even at the periphery of every scene, the manufacturer says.

Vermeulen installed four more IDIS bullet cameras to cover car park entry and exit points, and the drive-in area. Some 17 IDIS vandal-resistant 2MP domes were installed for security at checkouts and store entrances. Images with zero latency provide for 24/7 monitoring and response, while IDIS Failover guarantees stable recording. The IDIS Solution Suite VMS (video management software) is at the heart of the system, with its feature set of video monitoring, management, and administration tools operated from a single, intuitive user interface. IDIS Solution Suite includes no annual licence fees, no camera connection fees, and no hidden charges for functions not in use. Safti reckons that its investment in this video solution was recouped within the first year through reductions in stock losses, and operational efficiency gains.

Peter Vermeulen, Owner, Vermeulen Group says: “Safti is delighted with the IDIS video solution that we’ve provided because it’s not just improving security but helping to deliver a better customer experience. Managing Director Barbara Braekman has praised our choice of video tech, our service, and our aftercare as ‘impeccable’.”

IDIS’s plug-and-play tech allowed the system to be installed with the store fully open, notes Dirk Vercruyssen, Managing Director, IDIS Belgium, pictured. “A single 64-channel 4K IDIS NVR satisfies Safti’s current storage requirements and ensures scalability and flexibility, making it simple to add more cameras. And IDIS Solution Suite will allow Safti to adopt the latest IDIS deep-learning analytics as the business evolves.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.