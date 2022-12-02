BCI Resilience in Conflict Report 2022

Conflict – that businesses have to manage – may not only be a direct military clash, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, but there’s more complexity in methods of conflict, with cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns as examples of newer tools emerging. That’s according to a new report by the Business Continuity Institute (BCI).

In a foreword, Christopher Horne, chair of the BCI, also referenced banditry in sub-Saharan Africa. Repercussions of conflict also transcend state borders, with spill over effects typically hard to forecast. The nature of conflict is multi-dimensional and therefore requires a multidimensional response, if organisations want to be resilient and enable business continuity in this diverse and challenging reality, he said.

He said: “This report shows that nearly all organizations are affected by conflict, whether this is by having operations within conflict zones, or being impacted by secondary effects such as supply chain problems and rising energy costs. BCI reports have shown year-on-year the importance of top management leading at a time of conflict, but also encouraging communication throughout the organization. Operating in conflict areas follows this trend, and top management is usually not only part of the crisis management team, but it is involved all along the process and takes a control role until the very final decision.”

The document referred to the new international standard ISO 31030:2021 – Travel risk management — Guidance for organizations. The BCI report said: “The standard is very clear in stating that business opportunities should not trump business principles, such as the protection and preservation of the workforce.” The take-up by business of the year-old 31030 so far is featured in the December print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Rachael Elliott, Head of Thought Leadership at the BCI described the ‘Resilience in Conflict Report 2022‘ as one of the most eye-opening the BCI has written. “The sheer number of organizations who are currently affected by conflict shows the importance of monitoring unfolding intelligence about conflict, as well as considering both the direct and indirect impacts of current and potential conflict when planning. We are very grateful to those who were interviewed for this report who have shed light on how their own organizations are ensuring their resilience when close to the front line. At a time of increasing global tension, this report will provide timely information for the three-quarters of organizations who are currently being impacted by conflict.”

Only a bare half, 50.6pc of organizations conduct a screening of staff before they are sent to areas potentially subject to conflict. Of those that do screen staff, they may make security and health checks, and cultural assessments. A majority of respondents to the BCI survey said that they were affected by conflict; or affected in secondary ways, without physical involvement. As a result some have altered their operating model; or shut down part of their operations in response; or have shut in a country entirely, temporarily.

Ukraine loomed large in the report. An interviewee from an organisation based there reported that key staff had been called up to serve in the military meaning new staff had to be recruited. An interviewee from Nigeria spoke about how armed conflict in the west African country meant damage to infrastructure – and the ability to rectify it after an attack – was its largest challenge from a business continuity perspective. Afghanistan, Mali and Syria also featured.

As for response, those responding to the survey had protocols for international evacuation or internal relocation; and not far behind came cyber security and IT arrangements.

The report, with the medical and security emergency services company International SOS, is freely available to download in the BCI Knowledge Library; you have to register online.