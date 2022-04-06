Australian survey

The trade body ASIAL (Australian Security Industry Association Ltd) has released its annual study, that it commissioned; a survey of 1,600 Australians from all walks of life about their security concerns at homes and in workplaces, online and in the real world.

Australians feel most unsafe during the day going to the cinema or theatre (17pc), using licensed taxis (15pc), and public transport (15pc). The rise in feeling unsafe at the cinema or theatre is again linked to the risk of being in enclosed areas with crowds, the survey organisers suggest.

When it comes to activities during the night, Australians feel most unsafe using public transport (32pc), being at local parks or sports grounds (29pc)and, being in the CBD (central business district of a city; 26pc). Using public transport is reported as a concern, day and night, in the top three in both situations. Feelings of being unsafe on public transport is significantly higher among females, and is mainly centred around physical safety concerns, it’s suggested.

The survey found a significant increase in Australians that feel unsafe from the risks of cyber or terrorist attacks, robbery or assaults (44pc; up from 38pc in 2021). Significant increases are noted among females, the over 40s, NSW (New South Wales) ACT (the capital Canberra) and Western Australia residents, those living in metro centres, hospitality workers, the less affluent, and those living in single person households. Females and young Australians aged 18 to 24 are significantly more likely than the population at large to cite terrorist attack as a concern.

Whether because of covid pandemic lockdowns, significantly more Australians feel unsafe from the risk of cyber attacks. Their concerns are around shopping from foreign and global retailers and using social media; whether they’re using personal or workplace IT. Likewise where Australians now feel significantly more unsafe during the day appears to be where they’re likely to be around crowds – bars and restaurants and local parks and sports grounds – another link with covid, the survey organisers suggest.

For the survey in full visit the ASIAL website.

