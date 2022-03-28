ASIS UK spring seminar

The spring seminar of the UK chapter of the international security managers’ association ASIS heard how European chapters are helping fellow members and others in Ukraine.

Even before the outbreak of war by Russia against Ukraine, ASIS chapters in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Rumania were in touch with the Ukraine chapter. That Ukraine chapter is continuing to meet. Those ASIS members in neighbouring countries have been supporting for example by driving to the border with Ukraine and picking up refugees to drive them further away from the fighting.

ASIS UK board member Stuart Nash introduced chapter chair Letitia Emeana; who began with some diary dates for members: the summer seminar on June 22, a planned autumn seminar in Manchester; and the AGM and winter seminar on November 30. ASIS UK is the host this year for the Professional Security Women in Security (WiS) awards (on September 14 in London) and Letitia urged managers to consider making nominations. She said: “It’s really important that we celebrate how wonderful all people are in security; but especially those females starting out, those who have had a long career, and those moving careers who may be exploring security.”

She then introduced the past (2020) president of the global association, the Dutchman Godfried Hendriks, who hailed ASIS as a network that was willing and able to help each other, wherever in the world. Godfried gave some examples of country branch initiatives; such as in India, organising oxygen for family members and others, during the covid pandemic.

Godfried hoped to see members at the ASIS Europe event in Prague in May, which he said is to be as interactive as possible. Godfried is taking a session on polarisation of society.

Next spoke the criminologist Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research as vice-chair of the board of trustees of the ASIS Foundation; which dates from 1966 and the early days of the then US-based association. The Foundation is a group of volunteers that awards scholarships and grants for supporting security professionals; made possible by gifts, whether from individuals, chapters or others. It’s open to ASIS members, for example to aid them through qualifications such as ASIS’ flagship CPP (Certified Protection Professional). Some of the grants are for IFPO (International Foundation for Protection Officers) courses (and IFPO UK man Mike Hurst was among Friday’s attenders).

As ever the seminar, having begun in early afternoon (allowing members to put in some time in the office for the day), heard from security-related speakers, and ended with drinks and networking. More in the May print edition of Professional Security magazine.

Photo by Mark Rowe: Letitia Emeana and Godfried Hendriks.