ASIS diversity report

The ASIS Foundation, a charitable arm of the security management association ASIS International, with a UK-based research firm, The Clarity Factory, has launched a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) report, titled Empowering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Corporate Security 2022.

The document makes the case for diverse teams, quoting Nick Lovrien, CSO at Meta (the parent company of Facebook), and states: “Diverse teams are especially adept at creating disruptive innovation, which is need- ed in game-changing contexts like now. Diversity also boosts productivity, and diverse teams are likely to find it easier to align with the business.” But how to unlock what the authors term ‘the diversity dividend’?

Corporate security starts from a much lower diversity base than most other areas of business, the study found. For example, data from SMR Group (a woman- and veteran-owned recruitment company) showed that 94 per cent of their candidates for security, risk and resiliency roles globally were men, and 70pc came from a former government background – generally military, police or intelligence.

The study argued for a ‘whole-of-industry approach’ to DE&I that includes membership bodies such as ASIS. The image of the industry characterised by male former soldiers, police officers and the like influences the candidates that HR (human resources) and recruitment consultants bring forward, besides the kinds of people who see security as a career choice, the study stated.

It involved interviews with 16 Chief Security Officers from multi-national companies, including in the UK; and a survey. Maria Teresa Septien, CPP, who chairs the ASIS Foundation Board of Trustees, said: “Valuing and leveraging a diverse workforce, and developing and retaining talent with different life experiences, will undoubtedly bring better and more strategic solutions to the world of security.” She went on to add, “We embarked on this research effort to better understand the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within corporate security: the nature and extent of diversity, the experience of diverse professionals within the industry, the thinking of corporate security leaders and the types of initiatives they are spearheading, the role of membership organisations, and outstanding challenges. Organisations like ASIS International have a key role to play in progressing DEI efforts now and in the years to come.”

According to the research, corporate security functions with a focus on DEI can:

– use metrics to track progress and hold managers accountable;

– provide training for managers in conducting reviews and promotions;

– offer equal access to career development enhancing opportunities; and

– identify routes for progression for the intelligence function to transition – it is a diverse cohort but struggles to transition into mainstream security roles.

Rachel Briggs OBE, co-founder and CEO of The Clarity Factory said: “According to the study’s findings, corporate security departments have recently placed more focus on DEI work. Corporate leaders acknowledge the importance of DEI but also voice their displeasure that more hasn’t been done. Security isn’t the only sector suffering with it. Although there is still much to learn about the strategies that will work best for corporate security, this study gives us a glimpse into the most urgent problems now present in corporate security settings.”

ASIS members and registered users of www.asisonline.org can view the study online; non-members have to pay.

More about the ASIS Foundation at https://www.asisonline.org/get-involved/asis-foundation/.