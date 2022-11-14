Arena Inquiry volume two: SIA

The Manchester Arena Inquiry’s volume two on the emergency response to the May 2017 suicide terrorism attack ended with recommendations – 149 in all.

They are wide ranging, from prompt deployment of explosives detection dogs; to Public Access Trauma kits; a set standard for healthcare services required at event venues (perhaps to be covered in the proposed Protect Duty); who ought to cover the dead (health professionals only), and a proposed campaign to educate the public in first responder interventions. Two recommendations are for the Security Industry Authority (SIA), to ‘devise a training scheme in first responder interventions’ for those it badges, and to encourage security people to ‘develop skills in basic trauma care’.

Sir John Saunders the Inquiry chairman asked that the SIA urgently devise a training scheme in first responder interventions, ‘that educates all of those licensed with it’, and applicants. “The SIA may find it helpful to consult with the College of Policing in this, since it is apparent that the College has already undertaken a good deal of work in this regard. I also recommend the SIA take steps to encourage the security industry generally to ensure that even those members of staff who do not require an SIA licence develop skills in basic trauma care.”

SIA comment

The SIA told Professional Security: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with all those who lost loved ones, suffered injuries, and had their lives shattered because of that terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on the night of May 22, 2017. We have been working jointly with the Home Office and key stakeholders to develop proposals in response to the two monitored recommendations set out in the first volume of this Inquiry published last year. The monitored recommendations are:

– MR7 – all CCTV operators should hold an SIA licence;

– MR8 – all contractors providing security services should be required to be licensed.

“Our proposals will shortly be submitted to the Home Office for consideration and are subject to ministerial decision. Since 2017 we have worked closely with the industry to promote improved industry standards with counter terrorism training and response exercises (Operation Sentry) in partnership with policing, the industry and other bodies. We have also introduced mandatory first aid training as a prerequisite for an SIA licence application.

“We will now study the recommendations set out in the second volume report of the Manchester Arena Inquiry and will consider its implications and any further steps we need to take in the coming weeks. We remain committed to playing our part to strengthen public safety. We continue to work with the private security industry, the police, and the Home Office in the pursuit of this goal. We will continue to do so in support of greater public safety for everyone.”

What next?

Just as the Arena Inquiry volume one report in June 2021 had MRs – ‘managed recommendations’, Sir John has bundled up his volume two recommendations into 21 MRs, and plans to ‘receive live evidence’ in the summer of 2023 from witnesses, to check on progress.

Volume two also mentioned citizenAID, a UK charity offering training and equipment to the public for action in a multiple casualty incident. More at the citizenAID website.

Visit manchesterarenainquiry.org.uk.

For more on the Arena volume two, click here and see the December 2022 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. For the 999 services’ and other official reactions to volume two, click here.