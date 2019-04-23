Anyone’s attacked

Anyone can be a VAP (very attacked person) and VAPs aren’t always the people you expect, because attackers are constantly shifting focus. Someone who

seems unappealing to attackers today can easily become a VAP tomorrow, according to a report by an email and cloud app security product company.

That’s because attacks target users in countless ways, across new digital channels and with objectives that aren’t always obvious. They trick your workers – such as sales and engineering staff, and those in R&D – into opening an unsafe attachment or clicking on a dubious web link. They impersonate your CEO and order your finance department to wire money. And they con your customers into sharing login credentials with a website they think is yours, says Proofpoint.

Among the most targeted malware and credential phishing attacks, nearly 30 per cent targeted generic email aliases. These email addresses are shared typically by two or more employees. They are addresses such as sales@company.com and inquiries@company.com that have value to attackers for three main reasons:

• They are sent to multiple victims.

• They are easy to obtain (often public-facing).

• They are harder to protect; multi-factor authentication, for instance, doesn’t work well with email addresses shared among several colleagues.

In email attacks, identity deception usually involves some form of spoofing. Domain spoofing is easy, the report warns. Anyone with a mail server can define what appears in the email’s “from” and “reply to” headers; even domains they don’t own. Attackers often send email from a well-known or trusted domain so that recipients are more likely to take the bait. Authentication controls such as DMARC can help ensure that only someone from your company, or someone you authorise, can send email using your domain. Or, domain names look similar and are easy for a casual reader not to take alarm at.

