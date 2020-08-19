Brockswood Animal Sanctuary had five animals stolen from enclosures while it was closed due to coronavirus, and groups of people were breaking in, to illegally fish in the ponds. An arson attack in September 2019 also forced the sanctuary to close.

The Sedgley-based, not-for-profit sanctuary looks after 218 animals. They’re only open to the public in the summer; the money the sanctuary takes pays to feed the animals. The site badly needed to add to its physical security – something they couldn’t afford, after losing income due to the pandemic. Their appeal for help drew much attention and help locally.

PCSO Kelly White contacted the West Midlands Police crime prevention who were able to enlist the help of some Dudley-based businesses.

Several Secured by Design (SBD) security firms – Zaun, Squire, Defendastrip and Abloy UK, plus social media marketing company OMG and Portcullis Security Solutions, donated goods and services worth about £7,000. Gifted items include mesh fencing, padlocks and CCTV cameras. The gaps in the fence line have now been plugged; and the main gates, paddocks and outbuildings have security padlocks in place. The walls and fences have been fortified with defender strips and CCTV covers the fishing pool and animal pens.

Neil Swann, of Brockswood, said: “I’m really impressed with the police as they’ve managed to secure us a lot of help at no cost to the charity or West Midlands Police – the support from them has been amazing. But most of all I’m blown away by the generosity of people living in Dudley and the companies that have donated their products and services. Sadly it’s a level of security that no animal sanctuary should need, but we are relieved now that we have one less thing to worry about.”

Mark Silvester, Force Design Out Crime Manager for West Midlands Police, said: “DOCOs [designing out crime officers] Robert Manson and Andrew Hollies assisted the Neighbourhood Policing Team, providing security advice to the Dudley based animal charity. Hearing about the situation, several Secured by Design companies stepped forward and kindly offered support. It was a tremendous team effort all round, to support the Brockswood Animal Sanctuary”.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Pete Sandhu said: “We’re proud to have helped Brockswood Animal Sanctuary; they’re a valued community asset providing local families with access to animals that they otherwise might not see. The new security measures will undoubtedly prevent further incidents, but the tangible benefits don’t stop there. The kindness of everyone involved has helped to secure the future of the sanctuary for years to come, which is fantastic news for everyone in Dudley and the Black Country.”

And SBD Development Officer Hazel Goss said: “It is times like these when people pull together to help those in need that defines who we are and I am very proud of all these companies who have come to the forefront to help the animal sanctuary, who had suffered an arson attack and was in desperate need of help. I also want to say a big thank you to the West Midlands officers who took this upon themselves to arrange and sort help from our Secured by Design members.”

Visit https://www.brockswood.org.uk/.