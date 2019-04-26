Johnson Controls, Microsoft and the United Arab Emirates public-private partnership company Bee’ah, have announced an agreement to fit at Bee’ah’s new headquarters in Sharjah artificial intelligence (AI) and smart building products powered by Microsoft.

Using its Digital Vault offering and extended capabilities built on Microsoft Azure, Johnson Controls will outfit the new building with intelligent edge systems, devices and software, for energy efficiency and to make best use of space, Bee’ah’s digital venture, will serve as the technical project management partner.

Including lobby-visitor management and security, employees and visitors at Bee’ah’s offices will experience AI features through HR, customer care, procurement, administration, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah’s Group CEO said: “Environmental sustainability and digital technologies are mutually inclusive factors in driving an economy of the future. Our headquarters embodies our vision for this future and exemplifies the most sustainable solutions and advanced technologies, with no compromise on strategic partnerships, innovation or delivery. This will be the first building in the region, and one of the first in the world, to have full integration with AI to support new seamless experiences for optimisation of efficiencies, performance and functionality. Our office of the future will manifest our commitment to the continual advancement of our valued staff body, and AI solutions will provide new avenues of employee development and operational convenience. We look forward to the gradual rollout of AI-powered smart building solutions at other Bee’ah offices and locations across the UAE.”

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Bee’ah’s futuristic new site, pictured, will be fully powered by renewable energy and seek a LEED platinum certification — the highest recognition awarded to green buildings. Under the agreement, Johnson Controls will deploy a technical infrastructure for the building capable of monitoring its entire environment virtually with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins and IoT technologies.

As Bee’ah’s cloud provider, Microsoft will be behind an ‘intelligent’ concierge to engage visitors and employees to help locate available meeting spaces, book appointments, give directions, hail rides and support day-to-day tasks. These AI-powered personal concierge services are believed to be the first in the Middle East designed specifically for building occupants.

Bill Jackson, vice president and president, Global Products, Building Technologies and Solutions, Johnson Controls said: “Digital Vault and our building apps will give Bee’ah the power to make faster, intelligent data-driven decisions to run its headquarters more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and will increase productivity for the people working and visiting Bee’ah’s headquarters. In partnership with Microsoft, Johnson Controls is transforming traditional building systems with services that merge the physical and digital worlds. Through this project, we are showcasing how the cloud and AI can tap into data from physical spaces to drive better engagement with occupants and achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability.”