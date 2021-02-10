WiS winners

The winners of the Women in Security 2020 awards by Professional Security magazine were announced in a virtual ceremony at the Belfry outside a snowy Birmingham tonight. They were, with category in brackets:

– Alison Isom-Leonard, of guarding firm Allied Universal (Europe) (security manager);

– Lisa Reilly, of the Global Interagency Security Forum (contribution to industry);

– Angela Bennett, of Diamond Systems (business manager);

– Elaine Moran, of manufacturer Hanwha Techwin (technical); and

– Gemma Myring, of OCS Group UK (front line).

The awards were read out by Una Riley, pictured, the founder of the awards – now in their ninth year – and a contributor to Professional Security. The evening was anchored by Magazine MD Roy Cooper, who thanked the sponsors – QCIX, Pyronix, CIS Security, the Fire and Security Association, the Security Institute, the SSAIB and NSI. One of the past winners, Yasmeen Stratton, also spoke, as this year’s Master of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP), this year’s industry association host.

Roy also thanked the judges, who in December whittled down the original 200-plus entries down to a shortlist of 15, three in each category, who were able to join the evening remotely.

The finalists were: in the security manager category, Laura Cockerill of Lodge Security and Amy Stanley of FGH Security; Sarah Smith of Mitie Security and Karen Lass of the US State Department; business manager, Jackie Lambert, RLP (Retail Loss Prevention) and Sally Cadec, SafeGuard Security Consultants; technical, Melanie Sullivan of Knight Fire & Security Products and Lynn Zhang of Hikvision UK & Ireland; and front line, Hannah White of Veritech Systems and Dina Abreu of G4S Secure Solutions (UK).

Nominations are now open for the 2021 awards, for those women who contribute to the wider world of security, going above and beyond; visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/wis/. All being well, the awards night will be in-person again, in London, in September. The originally intended ceremony in September 2020 had to be put off due to coronavirus restrictions.

You can watch the ceremony and hear the citations for all 15 women on Youtube.

More in the March 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine.