WiS Academy launch

This week has seen the first gathering of the latest development in Professional Security’s Women in Security (WiS) awards – an Academy, writes Mark Rowe.

Since covid, we’ve learned to appreciate anew the sheer pleasure in conversation with the like-minded, the helpful and the interesting – people in security of all kinds, sharing remarkable things. In no particular order, I heard at the event about the moving experience of working at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh last September, on the protection of the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands queued and paid their respects to the monarch, that was equally moving to hear; about a SOC (security operations centre) handling and analysing incidents of theft and violence against high street retail; and artificial intelligence, that seems to be affecting every aspect of work and life.

Before as after covid, it’s difficult to express, to put a metric together to say whether or why a gathering is a successful one, that has a good vibe. Tuesday’s did, and as with the WiS awards overall, which have become one of the major events in the UK security calendar, starting from a slot at an ASIS UK conference, so the Academy can grow into something substantial, special and – not least – darn enjoyable.

The London offices of Informa were the venue on Tuesday, courtesy of Gerry Dunphy of IFSEC, and all who took the lift to the 19th floor were treated to a beautiful 360 degree view of the city as a clear, still day turned to night. While the afternoon was partly about networking, the organiser and WiS founder Una Riley did bring the event to order (alongside Professional Security MD Roy Cooper) to go over some of the hoped-for developments.

“You are unique, you are the pioneers,” she enthused. In what was once a male-dominated occupation, she said, they had chosen this profession. “We want you to be proud of this Academy and we want it to grow.” A LinkedIn group has been formed and it’s planned to have WhatsApp groups, besides more physical get-togethers. Some of the judges were also there: Alex Carmichael of the SSAIB, Tom Brookes of the Fire and Security Association, and chair of the Association of Security Consultants, Paul Easter.

Speaking afterwards, Una stressed as she did at the gathering that she would like any WiS finalist or winner who’s lost touch – as can be inevitable over the years – to get in touch, via Liz Lloyd – email liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

Una spoke of wanting to build bridges – for front-line officers, to remove barriers if they want to join the police, or if they want to fund training. For those who might be wanting to set up their own companies (as Una did, an installation company in an era when a woman doing so was unusual, let alone in private security), mentoring. She also hopes to arrange CPD (continuous professional development).

To name some of the board members: Debra Whittingham, of the Tower of London; Eileen Restall, now of Corps Security, at Somerset House in London; Shivanshi Sharma, an entrepreneur who’s the director of marketing for IPSA; Joseph McGee of Securitatum; Dr Gill Clough; Dave and Abby Fullerton of the guarding firm Professional Security (no relation to the magazine; thanks also to them as sponsors of the copious and lovely food and drink) and barrister Kedra Winter, besides Roy Cooper, Liz Lloyd and Mark Rowe of Professional Security Magazine.

See also more pictures of the launch, at the gallery section of the website.