In the digital world, it would be near to impossible to function without using wireless internet. Everyone relies on Wi-Fi for work, entertainment and for personal use. More home users and businesses are adopting wireless networking as it’s more available, affordable and easy to use.

The freedom that wireless connectivity offers to all users, comes with many security issues. A danger in the form of hackers who are looking for opportunities to take advantage of security issues to access personal data and information. Wireless security blocks unwarranted access and prevents any damages to data using wireless networks or to computers, including Wi-Fi networks.

Risks of wireless network security

As with everything, there are risks when using unsecured wireless networks whether it’s at home or for business. Some of these involve the following:

Stolen devices – hackers can have limitless access to your data including cloud accounts, compromising your cloud security.

De-coding passwords – this method uses a combination of guess work and various of tools that hackers need to accelerate the process.

Passive capturing – taking sensitive information through prying within a range of access points.

Wireless security technology strategies

Even though there are many ways that your wireless networks are attacked, there are plenty of methods to secure your networks to minimise risks. Here are some of the strategies you can adopt as a solution:

Firewall installation – this provides a strong foundation to your security preventing any unknown access

Wireless detection – having this delivers you the details to inform you and averts any attacks from viruses, threats etc.

Protect your data – data encryption is used to secure your wireless networks, encrypting wi-fi connections, virtual private networks where your data is shared on.

Types of wireless technology security

Wireless security necessitates protocols such as WEP (wired equivalent privacy) and WPA (wi-fi protected access). To ensure maximum security, an authenticated protocol is triggered by the Wireless Alliance. See below the four wireless security protocols available:

Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP)

Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA)

Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2)

Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3)

Find out more on Wireless security and how to ensure security by identifying which networks you fall under.