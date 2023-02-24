UK OSPAs 2023 winners

Here are the winners from last night’s seventh UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs) at the Royal Lancaster London. More than 500 gathered to celebrate the best from across the sector at a dinner and presentation, hosted by stand-up comedian, Hal Cruttenden.

OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said afterwards: “This year the competition was particularly tough; with the number of nominations significantly exceeding those received in previous years. The 31 security experts who made up the judging panel had no easy task in selecting the finalists and winners.

‘The OSPAs event is a true celebration to acknowledge and recognise the fantastic work that is taking place within the security industry – to enhance the safety and security of our communities – and all those that were nominated should feel very proud.’

Lifetime achievement

The annual Lifetime Achievement Award went to Joe Connell. Joe has served as a Crown servant and then as a security professional for over 30 years, recently retiring as chairman of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC). Judges commented that Joe’s impact was felt across many areas of security and security association partnerships and has a strong influence internationally. Joe’s ability to understand his audience, assess situations, and facilitate development of security solutions are some of the many qualities noted by judges.

Winners and their categories are:

Outstanding In-House Manager/Director (sponsored by Bidvest Noonan): Gary Stephen – University of Glasgow (pictured)

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director: Tom Meredith – Mitie

Outstanding Team (sponsored by Trackforce Valiant and TrackTik): London Bridge City Security Team – CIS Security

Outstanding Contract Guarding Company (sponsored by TEAM Software by WorkWave): CIS Security

Outstanding Consultant (sponsored by CIS Security): Jonathan Eddery – MAST

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative (sponsored by Danhouse Security): ‘Safe Strides’ Initiative – CIS Security/London Bridge City

Outstanding Security Training Initiative (sponsored by BSIA): TITAN – MOONHUB and Corps Security

Outstanding Installer/Integrator (sponsored by NSI): SecuriGroup Systems

Outstanding Event Team: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Stewarding Team, FGH Security

Outstanding Partnership (sponsored by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives): Darren Conway of Lodge Service, and Iona Blake of Boots, and the National Business Crime Centre

Outstanding New Product: Safe Haven App – Croma Vigilant

Outstanding Equipment Manufacturer (sponsored by International Security Expo, Olympia): Gallagher

Outstanding Officer (sponsored by Corps Security): Barry Roberts – CIS Security

Outstanding Young Professional (sponsored by Zinc Systems): Arran Perry – FGH Security

Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative (sponsored by Assist Group and supported by the Security Commonwealth): STM Group (UK)

Outstanding Security Sustainability Award (sponsored by KeolisAmey Docklands): Bristol Zoological Society and KIS Fire & Security

The OSPAs supported charity is PTSD Resolution; guests at the London event made donations to assist veterans, reservists and their families who are struggling to reintegrate into a normal work and family life because of trauma suffered during military service and other adverse life events. The event organisers would like to thank all those who have helped beforehand: all the supporting associations and judges; and sponsors – TEAM Software (headline sponsor); Edith Cowan University, Australia (trophies and certificates); Guardhouse (drinks reception); K4 Security Services (dinner menu); Corps Security (event commissionaires); and in award categories, Assist Group, Bidvest Noonan, BSIA, CIS Security, Corps Security, Danhouse Security, International Security Expo, KeolisAmey Docklands, NSI, Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, the Security Institute, Trackforce Valiant + TrackTik, and Zinc Systems.

About the OSPAs

The first OSPAs awards were held in Norway in 2015 and have since spread from Norway to New Zealand. The second Irish OSPAs awards night is on May 23, after the inaugural evening was in Dublin in March 2022. Visit https://theospas.com/.