The second OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit returns on Thursday, February 28, 2019, on the afternoon of the 2019 UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

Katy Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, will speak about how businesses and the private security sector can better engage to compliment the work of the police. Dr Glen Kitteringham will discuss new global research that invites a re-think on the way we treat and manage security officers. Chief Supt Nick Aldworth, Counter Terrorism National Coordinator – Protect and Prepare, will present an overview of counter-terrorist activity and the development of public/private sector collaboration to combat the terrorist threat. The event will close with a debate, ‘Is the Security Industry Authority stifling the development of the security sector?’ involving Stuart Lowden and Geoff Zeidler.

Prof Martin Gill, founder of the OSPAs, is pictured announcing UK finalists during the recent International Security Expo at Olympia. he said: “Thought Leadership is about inspiring new insights, rethinking conceptions and ideas that we have for too long left unchallenged. The closing debate promises to be lively and thought provoking, and I urge everyone to consider attending and be ready to challenge and pose questions.”

The summit at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London will be supported by an exhibition of products and services. Doors will open at mid-day, lunch will be provided, the event is set to finish around 4:30pm and the OSPAs awards dinner will follow at 6:45pm. Sponsorship and exhibition space is available and to find out more and to book you place visit the website https://uk.theospas.com/summit2019/ or contact Christine Brooks on 07785 569719.