Summer awards date

The British Security Industry Association’s (BSIA) flagship event, the British Security Awards, has a new venue for 2023.

The awards, now in their 26th year, will next run on Wednesday, June 21, a week earlier than previous years, at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden in central London. After last year’s sell out event at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, organisers report they decided on a bigger venue.

Entries for this year’s awards will open initially with the regional security personnel categories on Monday, January 9. A week later national security businesses can enter. There will also be a new category in 2023 to cover EDI (equality, diversity and inclusivity).

BSIA Chief Executive Mike Reddington said: “The British Security Awards is fast becoming one of the key industry events, and after our most successful year in 2022 we have decided to move to a bigger venue. We have been receiving increasing numbers of entries and ticket enquiries since 2018 and lockdown aside, the numbers of attendees has grown each year, meaning we were at capacity at our previous venue in 2022.

“The Grand Connaught Rooms is the venue we feel meets the requirements of our prestigious awards event and will provide a welcoming and high-quality environment for our members and stakeholders in which to come together to celebrate security excellence.”

Among the judges are Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper.

See the British Security website – https://www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/.