ST23 Birmingham next week

The Security TWENTY series of exhibitions begins next week. As they have done for the last dozen years (interrupted by the covid pandemic), the ST year begins in the Midlands.

ST23 Birmingham, free to attend whatever your interest in the private security sector, runs on Thursday, February 16, at the Metropole Hotel on the NEC campus (so don’t go to Birmingham city centre in error!). As ever ST starts around 8.30am, and early arrivals can enjoy a bacon butty (they do get snaffled, so be sharp!).

If you do miss out, there’s mid-morning tea and coffee, and there is such a thing as a free lunch – in the case of ST, a hot buffet lunch (last year’s pictured). Proceedings generally wind up around 3pm.

At 10am a conference will open, looked after by our regular chair Mike White, Head of Risk Compliance and Assurance at the guarding firm G4S. Besides updates from manufacturers you can hear from Supt Nick Rowe of West Midlands Police, on the 2022 Commonwealth Games; Security Industry Authority (SIA) Voluntary Approval Scheme Director Stephen McCormick, on the latest at the industry regulator; and Michael White, covering the Security Minds Matter initiative, launched last year for the sharing of best practice on mental health and well-being.

If you’d like to attend, there’s nothing stopping you turning up on the day, for as long or as short a stay as you can spare. We do ask that you register online, so that we can gauge catering. Email organiser Liz Lloyd at liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk, or register at the ST23 home page on this website. As always, ST is a place for meeting, and networking, whether you’re a security manager, consultant or specifier, installer or someone from a related field such as the emergency services; besides a chance to catch up on the latest products and services as shown by the exhibitors.

For more details visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/birmingham/.

After Birmingham, next stop for ST is Glasgow on March 30; then a couple of new venues – Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, south Wales, on June 6, and Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on July 6. Then the Dublin-Belfast double in early September, and the year rounds off at Heathrow on November 2.