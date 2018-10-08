The Security TWENTY 18 London Conference and Exhibition at the Park Inn Heathrow, over the road from the airport, closes the 2018 series of ST events. As ever, the conference-exhibition is free to attend; whether you are an installer, an end user, a consultant, or someone to do with private security, in the police or the armed forces, or a buyer of security services.

The organisers Professional Security Magazine ask that you register in advance as that helps with gauging numbers for catering, as there is such a thing as a free (hot buffet) lunch, besides bacon butties for the early arrivals, and mid-morning tea and biscuits.

Confirmed speakers so far include the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter giving an update on the National Strategy and his most recent release, recommended standards for the CCTV industry; Dave Humphries of the Security Industry Authority (SIA); cyber and information security awareness man Mike Gillespie, pictured; on lone worker safety, Rachel Griffin of the charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust; and manufacturer updates from Hanwha, Seagate, Anixter and Hikvision. The conference will be chaired by ST regular Mike White.

The conference opens at 10am and runs until 1.30pm; while the doors of the exhibition (places for exhibitors are fully taken) open around 8.30am and close about 4pm. The Tuesday evening, November 6 three course dinner will raise funds for our nominated charity; at London this time the good cause is The Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which offers training and works to raise awareness of the risks to lone workers.

For more details and to register visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/st18-london/.

For the ST19 dates – in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin, and Heathrow, visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.