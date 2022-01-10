The Sheriffs’ Award for bravery each year celebrates those who have contributed to safeguarding our “people, property or our liberty”. The award was set up by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals, after the London suicide bombings in 2005 and is awarded by the Sheriffs of the City of London.

The winner will receive a trophy, a framed citation of their act and a cheque for £2,500. By order of the Sheriffs, the recipient’s name is permanently inscribed on an Honours Board and in a Book of Honour which are on permanent display at the Central Criminal Court – ‘The Old Bailey’, in central London, pictured.

Nominations for the Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery are sought from across the UK, and are open to any person, whether members of the public, the emergency services, the armed forces or people employed in the security industry. The closing date for nominations is August 1.

If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, submit your nomination on the website, or contact the Clerk, via email – clerk@wcosp.org.

About the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals

The Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP), the 108th Livery Company of the City of London, is a non-profit making organisation providing education and support services to members of the security profession. Formed as a Guild in 1999, the Worshipful Company’s charter was granted in February 2010. Membership is drawn from the security industry in its widest sense and includes serving and retired members of the police and armed services, security consultants, academics, heads of security for corporate businesses, investigators, and electronic surveillance companies. Visit www.wcosp.org.