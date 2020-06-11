Sheriffs’ Award 2020

The Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) is asking you to nominate people or organisations who are worthy of receiving the Sheriffs’ Award. It’s a national award for bravery, to celebrate people who have contributed to safeguarding our “people, property or our liberty.”

The Worshipful Company began the award in 2006, awarded annually since by the Sheriffs of the City of London. Deadline to nominate is August 1. Nominations will be judged by the Sheriffs in late August for the recipients to receive their awards at the Worshipful Company’s Annual Dinner and Common Hall in the autumn.

The winner receives a trophy, a framed certificate and a cheque for £2,500. By order of the Sheriffs their names are permanently inscribed on an Honours Board and in a Book of Honour, on permanent display at the Central Criminal Court – ‘The Old Bailey’, pictured, in the City of London.

Nominations are sought from across the UK; the award is open to members of the public, besides members of the emergency services, the Armed Forces and people employed in the security industry. Visit https://wcosp.org.uk/the-sheriffs-award/.

The 2019 winner was an off-duty Detective Constable Joby Reeve.