PTSD Resolution – the charity offering support for mental health of forces’ veterans, reservists and their families – is organising a third annual ‘Shell Shock Walk’ in London on Saturday, September 14. The walk from Wandsworth Bridge to Tower Bridge is over eight miles and starts at 1.30pm. For details visit www.ptsdresolution.org/shellshockwalk.php.

PTSD Resolution works with the security management association ASIS and other security bodies because of the number of forces veterans that work in the industry. Some may have experienced and still suffer the symptoms of trauma from earlier military service. The charity can also help where there has been a more recent traumatic incident, during employment.

The charity also delivers the TATE programme, Trauma Awareness Training for Employers, a half-day course for security line managers and HR personnel, to enable them to recognise the symptoms of trauma in staff and then signpost help.

The walk is to highlight the issues of veterans’ mental health resulting from military trauma, and to raise funds for therapy by PTSD Resolution, which provides free treatment to veterans through a network of 200 therapists nationwide. In 2019 many veterans are still suffering from the impact of trauma without effective treatment – over 100 years after the end of the First World War, whose mental health casualties are commemorated in the charity walk.

Visit www.ptsdresolution.org.