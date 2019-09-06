The Security TWENTY series of conference-exhibitions visited Belfast for the first time this week. ST19 Belfast ran in the Europa Hotel on Tuesday, after an evening meal on the 12th floor with a fine view of the city the night before.

Pictured is the exhibition show floor, and pictured left is Gavin Green, of exhibitor Aiphone, the door entry and intercom product manufacturer, who was the winner of the ‘heads and tails’ game at the dinner. Professional Security Magazine MD and dinner compere Roy Cooper made a change from the usual actual ‘heads and tails’ by asking diners to guess whether various entertainers earned more or fewer millions of dollars than another.

As ever the game and a raffle was in aid of a local good cause. Belfast’s was nominated by one of the ST conference speakers, the consultant Aidan Anderson; the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Some £1300 was raised. Roy Cooper thanked the dinner sponsor Ifsec, and for their bottles of ‘Ifsecco’, and the companies that provided raffle prizes: DVS, Advent IM (the ST speaker Mike Gillespie), Contromix, CSL, Hikvision, AMAG, Zenitel, Avancis, Aiphone, Innerrange and Pyronix.

For plenty more photos from the Belfast event visit the ‘gallery‘ part of the website.

One of the exhibitors, Stanley Security Services, carried out a prize draw for a Stanley tool kit for both Belfast and Dublin. The winners were: in Belfast – Karl Fleming, of the installer Advanced Overwatch, in Coleraine; and Dublin – Amanda C Flood, An Garda Siochana, Dublin.

The ST19 series ends as in past years at London Heathrow, at the Park Inn Hotel over the road from the airport, on Thursday, November 7. The ST20 series will include another Belfast and Dublin double, on September 8 and 10, at the same venues; the Europa, and the Red Cow Moran Hotel on the outskirts of Dublin. For the dates in full visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.