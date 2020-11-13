Hosted by the Home Office’s Joint Security & Resilience Centre, the annual Security & Policing exhibition, usually at Farnborough in March, now in its 39th year is going to be a three-day online event in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s due from March 9 to 11.

As ever it’s for Home Office approved visitors and exhibitors. Hosted by the Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC), alongside Government partners, and the Department for International Trade, UK Defence & Security Exports, organisers say that the event will continue to provide an opportunity to meet, network and discuss the latest in national security and resilience with UK suppliers, UK Government officials and senior decision makers across law enforcement and security.

For a welcoming statement from Home Office minister James Brokenshire visit https://www.securityandpolicing.co.uk/.

Security & Policing are working with a secure digital platform, with networking functionality and virtual exhibition halls that will ensure engagement between exhibitors, key stakeholders, international delegations, police services and Government departments. Visitors will have access to live and on-demand content, immersive features and keynotes from senior Government officials across three themes of Resilience, Recovery and Rebuild.

Attend as a visitor

As a visitor, you will be able to take advantage of the content and engagement opportunities that Security & Policing always delivers, from the safety of your chosen space. Visitors who meet the visitor criteria can register their free online place for next year’s event.

All visitor places are subject to Home Office approval; possession of security clearance does guarantee entry to the event.

Attend as an exhibitor

JSaRC and our Government partners are committed to working with industry and academia to bring the best of Security & Policing online, to enable the UK security and resilience sector to continue to develop and collaborate on products, services to cut crime, prevent terrorism, detect illegal immigration and promote growth.

Participation costs for exhibitors have been reduced accordingly to reflect the virtual format, with tiered package options available to meet the level of engagement and accessibility individual exhibitors require. Returning and new exhibitors can now explore the online exhibitor packages or get in touch to secure your space.

Visit www.securityandpolicing.co.uk.