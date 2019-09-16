SATEL announces Autumn Training Tour 2019

SATEL – the well-established manufacturer of wired and wireless intrusion products, smart home solutions, access control systems and fire alarm systems – is launching a series of events, organised exclusively for installers and system integrators, that will both showcase their latest technologies and offer practical training. In partnership with Invision UK, their distributor, the events are aimed to give attendees a foundation in the design, installation and programming of integrated intruder alarm systems based on the SATEL INTEGRA control panel.

SATEL INTEGRA control panels are an incredibly reliable family of security products designed and developed in-house for use in both Grade 2 and Grade 3 installations. INTEGRA control panels include native building automation functionality, although their biggest advantage is the possibility to integrate with other third-party systems to offer more to end users. The continued strategy is to bring installers seamless integration between INTEGRA and innovative technologies – such as Crestron, Control4, RTI, KNX and in the future – Elan.

INTEGRA control panels also integrate with ABAX 2 – SATEL‘s wireless intrusion system which has unique proprietary radio communication technology giving devices from detectors to sounders a range of up to 2,000 metres and a market-leading battery life of up to eight years.

These 1-day events are aimed to give all attendees the confidence to specify and install integrated intruder alarm systems which are an increasingly popular request from clients when designing smart home projects.

SATEL together with Invision UK will visit three towns and cities in the UK, giving everyone the opportunity to attend.

Date Location 15th October 2019 Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire 16th October 2019 Glossop, Derbyshire 17th October 2019 Stirling, Scotland

Booking is available online: https://www.invisionuk.com/training/training-academy/satel-training/