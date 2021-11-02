Partizan at ST21 London

Partizan are on tour. The final exhibition, free to visit for anyone interested in what’s new in security systems, in the 2021 calendar from Professional Security Magazine will run in London on November 16: ST21 London, at a new venue, Twickenham Stadium, the home of English rugby union.

The Security TWENTY – ST for short – series of events run several times a year across the British Isles. They’re open to manufacturers, installers, integrators and end users; anyone that’s interested in the private security industry.

On October 5, Partizan were among the exhibitors at Security TWENTY 21 in Glasgow. The Partizan booth at Twickenham is #17. Partizan will be represented by their UK distributor Ian Walker and ACT Safeguard (pictured on the show floor with visitors to ST21 Glasgow).

It’s fine to turn up on the day as a visitor to ST, although you are asked to register online beforehand, so that organiser Liz Lloyd is better able to judge likely attendance and what numbers to cater for. Besides bacon butties for the earliest arrivals – from 8.30am – there’s mid-morning tea and coffee, and a hot buffet lunch.

Visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.

Meanwhile from 10am a conference will run, with speakers from exhibitors Hikvision, CriticalArc, BT Surveillance Solutions, and Seagate. Also speaking are Guy Collyer on training, from Police CPI (Crime Prevention Initiatives), the police company behind such schemes as Secured by Design; the chair of the British Security Industry Association, Simon Banks; and on the likely upcoming Protect Duty, former senior counter-terror policeman now consultant, commentator and adviser Chris Phillips.

Any queries, email Liz Lloyd – liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk.