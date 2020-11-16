What does security have to shout about? And how does it do that? Those are the questions, about raising awareness of security in the wider world, for the next in the long-running OSPAs thought leadership webinars, tomorrow afternoon, and Professional Security Magazine MD Roy Cooper, pictured at ST20 Birmingham show in February, is one of the panel of speakers.

What is the route to presenting a more positive image of security? What is the role of awareness-raising? And to whom? What are the main barriers to thinking more positively about security? Panellists alongside Roy are, from the United States, Michael Cummings, President at Cummings Security Consulting, LLC; and in the Netherlands, Erik de Vries CPP PSP, owner of DutchRisk BV.

You can register for free to attend the webinar at the OSPAs website. There you can view past webinars which stretch back to March 31, begun then by the criminologist Prof Martin Gill, of Perpetuity Research. His continuing aim; to critique the security industry, by giving invited speakers their say and then putting questions to them, from an audience as international as the panellists.

As organisers say; we have heard a lot about the need for security to raise awareness, both within organisations, and among society generally. For too long security has too often operated under the radar; and indeed been proud to do so. Yet it can be argued this fact alone has led to some of its most salient difficulties, namely, that it is under-appreciated (by a variety of stakeholders), and is wrongly perceived as being a less than able performer.

But are these true? How can the image be improved? What does security awareness raising look like? What are the good points and how can they be promoted? What are the weaknesses and how can they be overcome?

Visit https://theospas.com/thought-leadership-webinars/. There you can also view future topics.