October 2019 magazine

Now on desks is the October 2019 issue of Professional Security Magazine. We report on the new departure for the magazine; a double-header of our Security TWENTY series of conference-exhibitions, in Belfast on Tuesday, September 3, then in Dublin on the Thursday, September 4 (pictured). We bring you some of the speakers, and took the opportunity to take the temperature of security management in Northern Ireland.

The ST Dublin conference had an update from Gary Harmer, UK and Ireland sales director of manufacturer Hikvision, on the Secure by design, secure by default: self-certification scheme launched at IFSEC by the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter, a basic cyber standard for surveillance products, of note for manufacturers (the first already having their products self-certified by the Commissioner’s office), installers fitting the components and systems, and specifiers and users.

For a second month we continue a look at ‘security people who write’; this time, we speak to the former senior police detective and private security manager Graham Satchwell, who has gone over the 1963 ‘Great Train Robbery’, in a book published by The History Press.

We go over business continuity, mainly in hospitals, hearing about a ‘lite’ approach to BC that fits with busy non-security people’s work.

Plus magazine MD Roy Cooper’s gossip column for installers and manufacturers, and our regular columnist Una Riley; and four pages of ‘spending the budget’; and four pages of new products and services. Something for everyone, no matter what their sort of private security, whether manned guarding, electronic or physical.

To read the monthly magazine on our website, visit the ‘magazine‘ section. If you would like to see a copy of the magazine, email your postal address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.