New NSI chief

Richard Fogelman, pictured is the new Chief Executive of the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) as of Wednesday, March 1. He’s taking over at the inspectorate, as Richard Jenkins leaves after leading it for nine years.

Richard Fogelman has more than 15 years management experience, including almost a decade as CEO of a UK charity, Grief Encounter, for the support of bereaved young people. He has a law degree and experience in London’s financial markets, having worked at numerous banks and financial firms, before embarking in the commercial world of property operations and management. At Grief Encounter, he restructured, set up a national helpline serving over 10,000 callers annually and has driven revenue growth from £480k in 2013 to £3.01m in 2021.

Richard Fogelman said: “It’s a privilege to be appointed as Chief Executive of NSI and I am thrilled to be joining a very talented and enthusiastic team. I am looking forward to drawing upon my experience to further promote the value of security and fire safety third party certification both within the sector and more widely to commercial buyers, the public sector, specifiers and homeowners. Ever changing technology, increasing customer expectations and new, more stringent standards provide an exciting opportunity that I am excited to start shaping.”

Richard Jenkins said: “I am delighted to welcome Richard Fogelman, confident in the knowledge his wealth of experience will ensure he is well placed to maintain and further leverage the organisation’s mission, vision and expertise, as it continues to support stakeholders, and the professional security and fire safety sectors in raising standards that serve the interests of protecting people, property and wider public safety.”

About the NSI

The security sector certification body covers the British Isles, from head office in Maidenhead, Surrey. The NSI was one of the industry bodies behind ECHO (Electronic Call Handling Operations), a project whereby ECHO-connected alarm receiving centres (ARCs) digitally rather than by manual phone call pass intruder and hold-up alarms to police. As recapped in the February print edition of Professional Security Magazine, seven police forces are ECHO-connected so far, including notably the Met.

Visit www.nsi.org.uk.