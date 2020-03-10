Due to the uncertainty over the coronavirus, some Security TWENTY dates have been moved back in the calendar.

As the re-scheduled IFSEC – now running from September 8 to 10, instead of mid-May – clashed with ST20 Belfast and ST20 Dublin, the Belfast and Dublin dates have gone back, to September 29, and October 1. The venues remain the same – the Europa Hotel, in Belfast; and the Red Cow Moran Hotel, on the outskirts of Dublin.

ST20 Glasgow was due to be the next in the series of conference-exhibitions, on April 22; instead it’s been put back to November 24, again at the same venue, the Hilton Hotel, in William Street.

The other two ST dates remain as they were – ST Manchester is July 14, at the same venue, the Principal on Oxford Road (pictured), and London is at the park Inn, Heathrow, on November 5.

For the dates and venues in full visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.