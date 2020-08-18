The nomination deadline for the 2020 Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs) draws closer with two weeks left to enter before the deadline of Tuesday, September 1.

Submit your nominations and be in with a chance of being named the best in your field of expertise and receive recognition for all your hard work. Entry to the TECAs is free and open to all organisations and individuals with a common interest in tackling every area of economic crime. Award categories available to enter include:

* Outstanding Manager or Director

* Outstanding Team

* Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

* Outstanding Training Initiative

* Outstanding New Product

* Outstanding Training Initiative

* Outstanding Partnership

* Outstanding Investigator

* Outstanding Policing Initiative

* Outstanding Young Professional

* Outstanding Cyber Company

* Outstanding Female Professional

* Outstanding Male Professional

* Outstanding Prevention Initiative; and

* Lifetime Achievement Award.

Finalists and winners of the TECAs – see this link to the 2019 winners – enjoy an elevated profile within the financial crime sector, the award organisers add. This year the exciting process will culminate in a virtual presentation on Monday, December 7. More information about the presentation of the awards to follow.

Visit https://thetecas.com/.