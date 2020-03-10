Due to the coronavirus, IFSEC this year and the co-located show Counter Terror Expo are re-scheduled to run on September 8 to 10, at the same London ExCeL venue. IFSEC 2020 owned by Informa, and CTX by Clarion Events, were due to be staged in mid-May.

The same goes for the sister shows FIREX International, Safety & Health Expo, Facilities Show, Intelligent Building Europe and Workplace Wellbeing Show.

IFSEC says that all exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for these events will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communication to these groups. IFSEC says the aim is to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for all parties.

Similarly, the four-day ISC West annual show in Las Vegas, due to run next week, has been put back to July. And Messe Frankfurt announced the deferral of the 2020 edition of Secutech in Taipei, the annual show being due to run next month.

What they say

Tracy Bebbington, Event Director Counter Terror Expo and related events, for Clarion Events said: “Counter Terror Expo and its co-located events will be postponed until September, following the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. The decision has been made after careful deliberation with our partners at Informa, in the interests of our collective audience and attendees. The Clarion team will be in immediate contact with all our valued exhibitors and stakeholders to limit any disruption that this may cause, and to ensure that we deliver events of the highest calibre for the industry”.

Chris Edwards, Group Director, Informa Markets said: “We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours. By working closely with our venue partners ExCeL we have now been able to secure rescheduled dates for these events, which will now serve as an opportunity for our clients and exhibitors to regather in September —it gives the market time to recover as demand catches up.”

Gerry Dunphy, Strategy Director of IFSEC International and FIREX International said: “In order to provide some much-needed clarity in this uncertain time, our events teams will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any enquiries, and to ensure we can deliver the same event experience as originally planned. However, a series of events of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.”