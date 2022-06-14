IFPO Advisory Board

The industry body IFPO UK and Ireland has welcomed Iskandar Jefferies CPP MSyI and Ashley Watson PSP, MSyI, CTSP to its Advisory Board.

IFPO says the board forms a vital role directing and leading the growth of IFPO in the UK and Ireland. IFPO, which has recently launched and Accredited Level One Certificate in Introduction to the Safety & Security Sector has in 2022 won jointly an OSPA (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) and a was Commended in the FSM Awards.

Iskandar (Kandy) Jefferies CPP MSyI has experience of almost 20 years in the security industry, starting as a security officer and working up to director level. Iskandar has a colourful background from overseeing operations in Afghanistan as well as managing ex-British special forces (SAS/SBS) to organisations specialising in guard-force solutions. Iskandar specialises in servicing technology clients.

Outside of his role with Pinkerton as a Regional Strategic Account Manager – EMEA, Kandy has held positions on the Board of Directors for ASIS UK: Director for Diversity Equity & Inclusion; Director of Young Professionals.

He attained his ASIS Certified Protection Professional (CPP) in 2013, and is a member of the Security Institute (MSyl). He was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in July 2019.

Ashley Watson PSP, MSyI, CTSP has been in the security industry for 16 years and has engineering, system design, project management, consultancy, corporate security and risk management experience. He has worked for Critical National Infrastructure sites in the UK, Government sites as well as global organisations such as MasterCard, Thomson Reuters, Refinitiv, LSEG and Google. He is now the Security Operations and Risk Manager for the Bank of China.

He holds the ASIS PSP qualification and is a member of the Security Institute and in 2018 completed the CPNI Physical Security Training pathway.

About IFPO

IFPO has recently launched an eLearning platform that includes access to its Highfield Accredited Level ! Certificate in Safety and Security. Visit www.learn.IFPO.uk.