February print edition

Now landing on desks, and through letterboxes is the February 2023 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, writes editor Mark Rowe.

We consider the pre-Christmas commitment from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman that the Protect Duty will become law, although still without any date, or more in the way of detail about compliance.

Our main feature is about London and the threats and risks particular to the capital, which by the nature of its central political power and cultural institutions draws protests and demonstrations to it. The climate change movement Extinction Rebellion did mark the new year by saying ‘we quit‘, though it is still holding meetings and training events, and building up to a gathering at the Houses of Parliament on April 21.

Talking of centres of power, we digest the official inquiry in the United States into the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 by thousands of supporters of the then-President Donald Trump. The thrust of the inquiry was to point to how Trump and his followers denied one of the bases of democracy, that the loser in an election does go quietly and let the winning guy take power peacefully; whereas Trump without evidence claimed that the November 2020 election (though oddly not the 2016 one when he beat Hilary Clinton) was ‘stolen’. The inquiry points to, and is no cure for, a painfully divided America. The point for Professional Security Magazine readers, whatever part they play in doing security and asset protection is: what does the forensically detailed inquiry report offer in terms of securing governmental buildings – of added importance given the remarkable recent thwarted plot in Germany to overthrow the democratically-elected Reichstag, and the vandalism of official buildings in the Brazilian capital Brasilia, by followers of the defeated incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.

As ever we aim to bring our readers – we imagine at work in the British Isles, although you’re free to read wherever you are – the widest news and views of private security, whether physical world or cyber, and whatever sector. Thus we have pages on safe business travel, penetration testing, what next for venue stewarding after the fatal crush at Brixton Academy in December; and word from former EDF Energy Hinkley Point C security manager Frank Cannon now a consultant, pictured; and the founder and chief of the fast-growing Institute of Strategic Risk Management (ISRM), Dr David Rubens.

Plus the regulars, Magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip about and for manufacturers and distributors; four pages of ‘spending the budget’; and book reviews.

If you’d like to take a look at a print copy of the magazine with a view to subscribing, email your name and postal address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk. You can freely read past months of the print magazine as a ‘flip-page’ online publication at https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/magazine/.