The Met and City of London Police would like to speak to anyone who was at Fishmongers’ Hall on Friday, November 29 during a terror attack at a Learning Together event organised by the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University. Two Cambridge graduates, course coordinator Jack Merritt and former student Saskia Jones, were killed.

Prof Stephen J Toope, Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge, said: “What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.”

Visit https://ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk/upload/choose for the web page to upload digital photos and video files that relate to police appealed for images. You can upload image files that have been taken with mobile phones; digital stills cameras or video cameras.

London Bridge has reopened in both directions. On Saturday City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visited the scene. Dyson said Londoners would notice more officers on the streets in the Square Mile and across London in the following days, as reassurance. He said: “”As in 2017, I must praise the actions of members of the public – in Fishmongers’ Hall and on the bridge – who courageously fought with the attacker and apprehended him. I am also proud to praise the professionalism and speed shown by the City of London police officers who arrived first at the scene and shot the suspect, without a thought for their own safety.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was among those who paid tribute to the first responders.

For support for victims, witnesses and those affected by the attack, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/london-bridge-attack-november-2019-support-for-people-affected.

A book of condolence was opened at Guildhall Art Gallery for people to express their sympathies. A vigil was held in Guildhall Yard at 11am to honour victims and members of the public and emergency services who risked their lives to help others. Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell said: “We stand united in the face of this appalling attack and will not let terror divide us.”