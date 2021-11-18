Best VPN Providers for Mobile Security

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an essential tool for strengthening your Mobile Security. It creates an encrypted tunnel between your laptop or smart device and your internet connection, which allows you to hide your web browsing. This has Several Benefits, from being able to gain access to content that’s usually only available in other countries to making your internet use more secure.

Indeed, whilst many decide to get a VPN to get around censorship and for streaming purposes, the security that this tool can bring is arguably more important. VPNs are an essential tool for those of us that often use public Wi-Fi, as your connection will always be encrypted.

So, when it comes to mobile security specifically, here are our top VPN picks:

1. NordVPN

Despite the infamous hack in 2018, NordVPN has vastly improved its VPN over the past three years and is now one of the most trusted names in the market. Their past mistakes mean that mobile security is always a top priority, with the company now offering six simultaneous connections, a kill-switch feature, and a double VPN. This combines with a VPN that remains fast and intuitive for a range of devices.

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN are another provider that offers competitively fast connection speeds alongside modern mobile security features. This VPN also includes a kill-switch feature to prevent data leaking into a public network, and even allows for the use of Bitcoin for an additional level of privacy when it comes to online payments.

3. Surfshark

One of the major security benefits that sets Surfshark apart is unlimited device support, meaning your entire Home Network or all of your office devices can be protected by just one VPN. And the mobile security features don’t stop there. Surfshark has its own modes to better hide your online activity, has recently audited its Chrome and Firefox extensions, and has ad and tracker blocking as part of its software.

4. PureVPN

Finally, whilst it doesn’t have the most expansive range of safety features, PureVPN is a great option for mobile security given that it has access to over 6,500 servers in 78 countries. This makes it one of the best VPNs for travelling, as it provides plenty of alternatives to shady and exposed public Wi-Fi connections from almost anywhere in the world.

You can find more Articles on Mobile Security and VPNs Here.