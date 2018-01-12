New from the lone worker protection product company, SoloProtect, is SoloProtect Go – a fob-style lone worker device, supplied as part of the company’s range and accredited to BS 8484:2016.

SoloProtect is known for its identity card device form-factor, Identicom and the SoloProtect ID, of which a combined 260,000 devices have been supplied to lone workers; directly, and through authorised partners. With SoloProtect Go, the company says it’s diversifying its offering. SoloProtect Go comes with the usual functionality of SoloProtect lone worker devices – including the ‘Device Check’, ‘Amber Alert’ and ‘Red Alert’ functions as standard.

The device, pictured, is 45mm square and 14mm deep. It’s water resistant to IPX6 rating, and configurable for those lone workers with risk of incapacitation. SoloProtect Go is also enabled with haptic (touch) feedback to discreetly make a device-user aware that their situation is being monitored, and reassure that appropriate action is being taken on their behalf.

SoloProtect Go is supported by the company’s in-house, EN 50518 accredited Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), which runs 24/7/365. Any ‘Red Alert’ monitored by the ARC is assigned an operator who specialises in handling lone worker alarms. The ARC is authorised to request a police escalation quicker than a 999 call via Unique Reference Numbers (URN), where appropriate.

Set-up can be web-based, self-service. User training and set-up for SoloProtect Go integrates with SoloProtect Insights, launched in December 2017, that lets customers set up and manage their solution online, through this client-engagement tool.

Craig Swallow, SoloProtect UK Managing Director, said: “SoloProtect Go perfectly complements our existing product range, and enables us to cater for those lone worker groups that perhaps require a different form-factor, or where the timeline for deployment is challenging, and aided by a process of self-onboarding by the client. It represents the first step of what will prove to be a very exciting, twelve months for SoloProtect.”

It’s planned that SoloProtect Go will be available to customers from spring 2018. Visit https://www.soloprotect.com.