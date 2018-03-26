Outsource Support, an Irish provider of facilities and support services, has adopted workforce management software to better monitor and coordinate its cleaning and security teams. The software will be used to provide proof of attendance and shift planning, for 160 employees that operate at 120-plus customer sites across Ireland.

SmartTask replaces a legacy time and attendance tool that the Drogheda and Dublin-based contract FM firm says had become increasingly costly and complicated to operate and maintain. It was selected based on the flexibility and scalability of the system, which meant Outsource Support could roll-out the software efficiently without disruption to meet all its employee scheduling and workforce management requirements. The cloud-based nature of SmartTask will also enable the company to access the system from its sites across the Island of Ireland.

Cleaning and security staff will now book on and off shifts or register hourly check calls using a smartphone or making a call to an interactive voice response system from a designated number and inputting a unique PIN and site number. Any missed will trigger an email notification so the company can check with the relevant employee on their whereabouts and welfare. Outsource Support will also be able to use GPS coordinates to verify the location of staff using smartphones to ensure they are calling from the customer site.

Meanwhile, SmartTask’s roster engine will be used to create weekly schedules, taking advantage of a workflow algorithm to identify suitable staff members based on job requirements, historical shift patterns and availability. This will streamline the planning process, reducing the software firm says the time and cost required to prepare rosters. Employees will be sent work schedules from the system by email or through the MySmartTask smartphone app. MySmartTask is downloadable tool, suitable the software firm says for personal devices, which allows employees to view their latest rosters and confirm availability.

Graham Hughes, Managing Director of Outsource Support said: “SmartTask offers us a one-stop-shop for all our workforce management and scheduling needs. It is easy to use and highly accurate, so we are using the data to verify timesheets for payroll as well as support our invoicing procedures. We are already freeing up time and saving money by streamlining administrative requirements, and moving forward we plan to create an online portal to provide valuable performance information to our customers. The team at SmartTask have really listened to our needs to ensure their software possesses the right levels of functionality and simplicity.”

And Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask said: “SmartTask enables companies such as Outsource Support to better plan and manage their workforce, making it an effective way of improving operational control, enhance customer satisfaction and win new business. Our knowledge in the facilities management marketplace; unrivalled expertise in mobile computing; and best possible customer care, means we best placed to deliver advanced software solutions that can achieve measurable business and operational results.”