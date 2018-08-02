OPTEX, the manufacturer of detection products, has launched a new series of vehicle sensors in Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), after launch in Japan and in North America. The ViiK vehicle sensor series will comprise two models: the OVS-01GT, designed for gate, barrier or industrial door activation and the OVS-01CC as a moving vehicle counter. Both sensors are centred around Frequency-Modulated-Continuous-Wave (FMCW) technology.

The above ground ViiK vehicle detectors are a solution the developers say for sites where ground loops cannot be installed, such as where the road surface is damaged or unsealed, paved with cobblestones, or above drains or pipes. The ViiK OVS-01GT model combines microwaves with ultrasonic detection to sense a vehicle’s movement and presence. That’s suited the manufacturer says to sites where induction loops may have previously been considered, but the customer does not want disruptive ground works.

The OVS-01GT detects the presence of small or large stationary or moving vehicles within 5.5 meters while ignoring human traffic, it is claimed. For installation, unlike ground loops, no civil works are required as the device is mounted at about 500mm from the ground. The OVS-01GT connects to an automatic gate, barrier or industrial door operator, and includes menu programming, five sensitivity settings and five human cancelling selections, with one-button calibration. It’s for gate activation applications as well as being part of parking systems, in open retail parks, or monitoring traffic in high streets, the makers add.

The OVS-01CC can detect and count small or large moving vehicles up to 60km/h in single lane applications. The vehicle counter can similarly be mounted on a pole or wall at 90 degrees. Its detection area (up to eight metres) can be customised with eight range settings, five sensitivity settings and one-touch calibration.

