Abloy UK has supplied Crediton Care & Support Homes Ltd (CCSH) with electric locking for Kite House, a new care facility in Crediton, Devon. CCSH provide residential care for people with autism, Aspergers, learning disabilities and mental health issues. A barn conversion, Kite House is the newest of its facilities, offering residential, day-care and domiciliary services.

The Exeter-based installation company Guardian Security fitted the security at Kite House, specifying seven Abloy solenoid electric locks to work with the existing access control system.

One of the key requirements for Kite House was the ability to lock down the facilities at any point, and isolate areas such as the kitchen and quiet rooms if needed. They also wanted the building to feel more like a home and less like a hospital, to make patients feel comfortable.

Abloy EL560, EL460, and EL561 locks were recommended for use in the doors of high-traffic buildings because they can withstand the heavy usage that comes from many people using the door for access daily.

Only the outside handle is electrically controlled, and the lock can always be opened by inside handle for egress. Mechanical opening by cylinder is always possible too, and the EL560, EL460, and EL561 locks are also compliant with EN179 and EN1125 Fire and Escape standards.

Sean Monger of Guardian Security, said: “For Kite House we had quite specific requirements when it came to access control. The locking solutions didn’t just need to be functional – they also had to be durable and of the highest quality. Abloy was the first choice, as its locks offered the highest quality and reliability, were able to withstand physical strength, and they also conform to regulations and compliance.

James Moore of CCSH added: “The works that were undertaken were done to a high standard and they have been helpful in responding to any enquiries that we have had.”