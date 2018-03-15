At the Security & Counter Terror Expo 2018 (SCTX), at Olympia in March, Chemring Technology Solutions launched LORIS (Long-range Radio Initiator System). The company describes it as a remote explosives initiator system which supports EOD/IEDD, unexploded ordnance (UXO) disposal, SF, demolition and other military engineering applications.

According to the company, LORIS can deliver a substantially increased firing circuit energy output, that it believes to be the highest output of any radio initiator system on the market to support the use of safety detonators by military engineers.

LORIS also provides flexibility for the Remote Initiation Devices (“RIDs”). These can be configured for each mission deployment by the user. This replaces the traditional rigid method where devices are pre-configured at point of manufacture, and can thus reduce fleet inventory, the makers say. The handheld controller can be paired prior to deployment with up to ten RIDs, which can then be remotely interrogated and selectively fired, offering both wire output and shock tube (non-electric) RID variants.

LORIS’s user interface optimises the use of icons, with the status of all deployed RIDs visible on a single screen. This can reduce the training burden and help minimise the effect of language barriers, the firm says.

The LORIS system uses securely coded two-way digital communication radio with an operating range in excess of 10km line of sight. A rugged system safety-key inhibits transmission of arming and firing commands thus preventing inadvertent receiver initiation. Until the safety key is inserted in the handheld controller, the system is rendered safe, reducing the risk of human error during periods where remote initiation devices and associated energetic materials are deployed in the field.

Jon Leech, Counter IED Product Manager at Chemring Technology Solutions, said: “LORIS builds on our forty-year pedigree of delivering market firsts and world-leading sensors and effectors. The launch of LORIS marks a significant step-change in the RF initiator market, future-proofing our offering whilst delivering a reliable remote firing capability. This will enable military engineering, SF, IEDD/EOD and UXO teams to react faster and more flexibly to the increasingly diverse and enhanced threats they face. LORIS is highly secure and gives operators greater mission flexibility, while minimising training and inventory requirement – ultimately supporting them in achieving their mission more safely and effectively.”