The sensor manufacturer OPTEX will be among the exhibitors at the Intersec 2018 show in Dubai next month. Jacques Vaarre, Managing Director for OPTEX EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) says: “In the Middle East region we are focusing on the high security element of our intrusion detection portfolio that protects critical infrastructure as there is the requirement to increase security provisions for oil and gas, utilities, and government buildings.

“We are working very closely with our sister company FiberSensys – co-exhibiting at Intersec – and a number of Video Management Software (VMS) and PSIM partners to provide customers with high-end, multi-layered perimeter and intrusion detection solutions so any intruder can be apprehended immediately. The PSIM provider, ela-soft, will be showcasing its overall security system using the Gemos platform that can handle over 500,000 data points in one command and control platform, on our stand.

“The fact that our fibre optic sensors, laser sensors, infrared beam towers and external PIRS are available as IP/PoE and integrated with all the major VMS platforms has proved a significant advantage in making security systems easier to install and more reliable in operation,” Jacques adds.

Besides the outdoor intrusion detection systems on its stand, OPTEX will also focus on its tailgating prevention system – the OPTEX Accurance 3D – that detects people gaining unauthorised access into restricted areas. Tailgating, the firm says, is a growing issue for companies, that can lead to the theft of assets and in a worse-case scenario, threats to employee safety. Intrusion can occur during normal office hours when an unauthorised person attempts to follow an authorised employee into a controlled area. In the case of interlocks, the OPTEX Accurance 3D can prevent tailgating by detecting if more than one person is attempting to gain access at the same time, and stops the second door from opening. This will be demonstrated live on the stand.

Jacques Vaarre adds: “Intersec keeps expanding every year and has become an institution for the Middle East, as well as attracting visitors from other regions such as Asia and Africa, which is why we have a major presence at the show from the wider EMEA team, including our product, technical, alliance, sales and marketing managers so visitors can take the opportunity to discuss any potential projects and new ideas with us.”