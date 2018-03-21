New ironmongery award

Product design will be recognised in a new category at the next GAI/RIBA Architectural Ironmongery Specification Awards.

Organised by the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers (GAI) with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the awards are designed to identify and reward excellence in the specification of architectural ironmongery.

The ‘Best new product: design and innovation’ category has been created to mark new door and window hardware product, allowing advancing technologies to be showcased.

Products using new methods of manufacture, a new design concept or displaying originality of thought would be eligible. They could also show a way of using a material, a new solution or a new design. This category is not limited to mechanical products. New innovations or technologies in access control, door automation or any field allied to architectural ironmongery could also be submitted.

Projects can be nominated for these categories: residential; commercial and hospitality; public sector health and education buildings; and international projects outside the UK and Ireland.

Architects, specifiers, building contractors, clients and their architectural ironmongery advisers and suppliers across the world can nominate projects for the 2018/19 awards from August 2018. The projects or products must be either completed or released on to the market between 1 October 2016 and 30 September 2018 to be eligible for entry.

David Stacey, president of the GAI, says: “The Specification Awards ceremony is one of the Guild’s most highly anticipated events. The calibre of entries is always incredibly high and shows architectural ironmongery at its best. The GAI is always proud to see its member companies involved in so many complex projects.

“These awards are unique because they reward the whole specification team, highlighting the importance of the professional partnership between architects and architectural ironmongers.”

For each category in the awards there will be a winner, second and third place. The judges will also decide on an overall ‘winner of winners’. At the 2016/17 Specification Awards, this went to Kings Gate, a residential project by architectural ironmongers izé and architect Lynch Architects, pictured. A brochure showing all the 2016/17 winning projects can be downloaded from the GAI website.

There is no limit to the number of entries to the 2018/19 awards. The first entry from a GAI or RIBA member is free.