Gates distribution deal

A European manufacturer of specialist aluminium gates has launched on the UK market after signing an exclusive deal with a perimeter protection firm. The French brand Horizal is expanding including in the USA, Russia and the Netherlands – and sees the UK and Ireland as a key market.

It has made Greater Manchester-based firm Country Gates & Barriers the exclusive distributor, and is also looking to establish 100 approved installers, known as ‘Portaliers’. These are trained, approved and regulated by Horizal through Country Gates & Barriers, which is the firm’s first approved installer, and will receive training and support.

Horizal makes aluminium gates, railings and fences for the residential and commercial markets, suitable the makers say for all architectural styles.

Fabrice Marchand, sales and marketing director for Horizal, said: “We are very excited to be entering the market in the UK and Ireland, which is a key territory for us. We are thrilled to be working with Country Gates & Barriers, which has an excellent reputation in the field, and has already started recruiting Portaliers for the network.”

Country Gates & Barriers will run the Horizal operation alongside its existing business, and has invested £100,000 in a showroom at its base in Stockport to showcase the new range. Managing director Nick Corbett, pictured, said: “We are pleased to have been selected as the exclusive UK distributor for the Horizal brand, which will further our ambitious expansion plans. We have already had a lot of firms interested in becoming Portaliers, and we are confident that Horizal’s premium products will receive a warm welcome over here. They are a very established and well-respected brand, and we look forward to working with them.”