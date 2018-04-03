Event tips

Every year, thousands of major outdoor festivals and events are held in the UK, with over 85 million people attending. It’s crucial that there are security measures in place to keep all attendees, workers and acts safe. First Fence, a supplier of security measures, discuss what security steps you can take, to minimise any risks.

Detectors and searches

Following last year’s atrocities in Manchester and London, festivals have upped their security to reduce the terrorist threats that are ever-looming. Festival workers have received additional training to carry out more comprehensive bag searches, whilst ensuring that festival goers aren’t held up too much. Last year, organisers at Leeds Festival only allowed people to take bags into the arena that were smaller than an A4 sheet of paper. It’s recommended that all festival goers minimise their luggage so as not to slow queues down; or take multiple trips through the barriers, as opposed to carrying all bags through in one go.

For Coachella in April in California, workers have recently received emergency training to specifically deal with mass shootings; in addition to the standard metal detectors. Whilst it’s sad that we should even have to consider these eventualities, it’s important that everyone stays safe. By planning for all possible scenarios, it means that everyone can enjoy the festival, and feel safe.

Educate

Festival organisers have been encouraged to advise members of the public to educate themselves on what they should do, should they find themselves in the horrific situation of a terrorist attack. The UK Government has produced a handy leaflet, detailing what to do if people find themselves in the midst of a weapons attack, and have also created a stay safe video. This year, to help keep your security tight at your upcoming festival, educate attendees on how they can stay safe should such an incident happen. Hopefully it will never come to that, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Crowd control

Security measures need to be put in place before your event even starts: get an idea of numbers attending, and carry out a risk assessment. Ensure there are plenty of entrances and exits, and create a clear concourse for people to walk through. Consider any temporary structures that could collapse, and the eventuality that people may try climbing on structures and equipment. Having barriers in place can be beneficial for crowds, especially due to an increase in the number of vehicles being driven into large crowds (something which the Edinburgh Fringe among others advocated last year). However, the other thing to consider with barriers and fences, is the possibility (however slight), that a crowd surge could result in people being crushed.

To help keep festival goers secure, ensure all of your workers are 100 per cent clear on their roles and responsibilities. You can’t go wrong with hiring several stewards, as they can show people around, and monitor crowds for any suspicious behaviour.

Work with councils

Doing risk assessments and having backup plans for all eventualities is a great way to up security at your festival, but you can help to make attendees even safer by working with local authorities, emergency services and the police. Once you’ve developed an emergency plan, share it with them, and they can advise you on anything you may have missed, or let you know if there’s a better, more effective way of doing something. In your plan, don’t forget to include your considerations on how festival goers can escape any immediate danger, and how you’ll deal with any casualties.

Ultimately, festivals are a place to have fun, enjoy the many live acts and spend time with friends; and whilst chance of an attack is unlikely, it’s something that you need to consider, should the unthinkable happen. By planning ahead with these four tips, you can help to ensure your festival runs smoothly, whilst knowing that everyone is as safe as they can possibly be.

Pictured: V Festival, Weston Park, August 2017.