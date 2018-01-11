At One New Street Square, in central London, ASSA ABLOY UK Specification has delivered a bespoke range of doorsets worth £345,000 to the new retail and office building at Farringdon, near the new Crossrail station.

The 16-storey commercial building, One New Street Square, was designed by Robin Partington Architects. The building aimed to achieve BREEAM’s ‘Excellent’ environmental standard through the use of sustainable building methods.

Working with the project’s principal contractor Skanska, as well as the architects, the arm of physical security product company ASSA ABLOY has delivered 204 complete doorsets, including high-security steel doors, architectural ironmongery and a range of door closers.

Tim Checketts, Specification Director, said: “Our team worked very closely with the client, architects and contractors to ensure that we could recommend the most suitable solutions for each aspect of the multifaceted building to combine the highest security with premium aesthetics. As the building aimed to be BREEAM excellent rated, it was important to the client that we had a good understanding of how to integrate our products in the building and still meet the requirements of an energy efficient building. We were able to recommend an appropriate solution to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating through the EPDs and WLC data associated within our products. This meant we were able to provide a guaranteed performance for the lifecycle of the building.”

Tim Halford, the Project Director at Skanska, said: “The BREEAM rating was very important for this project, and the team from ASSA ABLOY were on hand every step of the way to help us achieve the rating and supply fit for purpose solutions. We found the data ASSA ABLOY provided was extremely useful when calculating the long-term maintenance and overall performance of the building – something that helped us reduce any anticipated risks for the architect and the client. Plus the product specific EPDs formed a vital part in assessing the building’s overall energy performance.”

