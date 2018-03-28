ASSA ABLOY Security Solutions has reduced the packaging and price of its DC200 and DC300 rack and pinion door closers, available now in two finishes.

Acting on customer feedback, the arm of ASSA ABLOY has created two new models: the DC200-2 and DC300-2. Both offer 60 per cent less packaging and come in silver and stainless steel finishes. Reduced packaging means less environmental impact, and a lower price; without any reduction in product specification and performance, the makres say.

Compliant with the recently updated BS 8300 standards for low opening forces, CE marked and Certifire approved, the DC200-2 and DC300-2 products are for size EN 2 to 6 applications (850mm to 1400mm).

David Hindle, Head of Door Closer Sales, said: “We knew we had best-in-class performance, but wanted to know how we could further improve our DC200 and DC300 door closer offering. By listening to customer feedback, we have dramatically reduced the packaging for these units, which has allowed us to reduce the price for our customers. We are always on the lookout for ways to improve our product and service offering, and these steps have done exactly that. You spoke and we listened.”

For more on the DC200 closers visit www.assa.co.uk/dc200. For more on the DC300, visit www.assa.co.uk/dc300.