For more than 40 years SALZER has made, installed and maintained custom made doors, windows, facades, barriers and guard houses in various security resistance classes in over 90 countries.

The German Design Award distinguishes products as well as their manufacturers and designer which are pioneering in the German and wider design world. The SALZER security steel door series S4 convinced an international jury.

Günter Ludwig, responsible for the development and production of the door, described the steel door as a flexible modular construction system which can offer the varying protection levels requested by the clients and at the same time fulfilling esthetical requirements.

The use of large glazing, variations of orientations and sizes as well as an almost unlimited possibility for surface finishes and individual hardware solutions are only some of the design possibilities.

The steel door has been tested and certified at independent international test institutes in accordance to the European Standards to the highest levels of resistance. Forced Entry (up to RC6), bullet resistance (up to FB7 NS), explosion resistance (up to EXR5), fire resistance (up to T90 and BS 476 120 minutes) smoke resistance (RS-1 and RS-2).

Each door is custom made according to the security requirements as well as design requirements. SALZER says its company maxim is to offer “invisible security” as illustrated by the German Design Award.

Pictured are Roland Beck (R+D department) and Günter Ludwig (department head of steel doors and perimeter security) with the award from the “Rat für Formgebung” (German Design Council), Frankfurt.