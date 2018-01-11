ASSA ABLOY Security Doors has been awarded a contract to supply and install fire-rated steel doorsets to the New District, a new development on the Canary Wharf estate in east London.

Canary Wharf Contractors Ltd selected the arm of physical security product company ASSA ABLOY to supply and install over 600 steel doorsets, including personnel and fire doors. The doors supplied will be installed in the basement areas of the mixed-use development.

Peter Mather, Project Manager at Canary Wharf Contractors, said: “ASSA ABLOY Security Doors was selected as it provided an integrated manufacture, delivery and installation of doorsets and ironmogery that suited the technical and architectural needs of the project. This integration gives us comfort of compatibility and certification, while also allowing the future proofing of the doorsets for later requirements.”

The order features ironmongery from the ASSA ABLOY Skyline range. The production of the steel doorsets is under way, with installation expected to take place throughout 2018.

Location

East on the Canary Wharf estate, the New District is built around a 211-metre, 57 storey cylindrical residential skyscraper designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Alongside residential properties, the development has commercial office space, as well as retail and amenity spaces.

Chris Cole, Area Sales Manager at ASSA ABLOY Security Doors, said: “We were one of four companies initially nominated by the Adamson Associates Architects. We understand how crucial it is for a project of this scale to ensure the products supplied are fully tested, certified and compliant with the stringent fire and security requirements. We are honoured to collaborate with Canary Wharf Contractors Ltd again by taking part in such an ambitious development. This contributes to our recent successes with 22 Churchill Place and Jubilee Place projects, as well as the Crossrail project’s new Canary Wharf station.”

