The door hardware product company Allegion UK has appointed Karen Trigg as business development manager, to cover the South East of England. She joins the firm after 23 years of experience working with architects, contractors and end users. She has worked for such companies as Capital Architectural Ironmongery, Beaver Architectural Ironmongery and VL Architectural Ironmongery. The firm says she will primarily be involved with extending Allegion’s customer base by liaising with architectural ironmongers. She will be engaging in project-lead work across all sectors.

Marc Lengahan, commercial director of Allegion UK and Ireland, said: “Karen will be working closely with our customers to provide them with specification support for door hardware in their buildings, and will be focusing on accelerating growth in new accounts, whilst also developing relationships with existing accounts. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team!”

Karen said: “It’s a pleasure to have been accepted as part of the team at Allegion. The brands under Allegion’s umbrella – Briton, LCN, CISA, Legge, to name a few – are all leading industry brands in fire safety and security. My passion is to see that not only are the architects and contractors confident with the products Allegion can supply, but that the end users have products that stand up to their expections.”

