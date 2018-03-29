Barrier rubber bases

Evolution pre-formed engineered rubber bases are for the deployment of automatic vehicle barriers, ticket reading and dispensing machines, intercom posts and ANPR bollards.

The surface mounted barrier base, from Universal Barrier Solutions of Rotherham, removes the need for civils, thus reducing the cost and disruption of making lane separation at vehicle entry and exit points. The modular base sections can be surface fixed with no need for excavation or concrete. Fixings allow for re-tightening and relocation, and removal if necessary. With universal mounting options for various product manufacturers, bases can be configured to construct island sizes with dimensions between 2m and 6m. Each section has integral cable management and can take undulations.

The barrier base can be lowered into position using the supplied lifting eyes, after the installation area has been prepared and any ducting and cable works undertaken. The preformed channels in the underside of the barrier base modules and surface draw pit provide cable management. An engineer injects anchor resin into fixing hole; pushes the nylon plug into place and taps the bolt on top until it sits flush with the unit; then tightens the bolts to the maximum available torque using a mechanical impact driver. Options for multiple barriers, readers, ANPR and intercom configurations are available. Visit www.universalbarriersolutions.co.uk.